July 17 Schlumberger Ltd's, the world's
largest oilfield services company, reported better-than-expected
second quarter revenue as drilling activity picked up in North
America.
Revenue from the oversupplied market - where all major
oilfield service providers have been competing for fewer
contracts - jumped 16 percent to $3.89 billion from a year
earlier.
Smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc also reported a
higher-than-expected profit on strong growth in North America,
earlier on Thursday.
Schlumberger and Baker Hughes provide several services,
including seismic surveys that determine where oil lies under
the earth's surface and hydraulic fracturing of wells.
Robust drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico and a rise in
onshore drilling in the United States helped offset seasonal
weakness in Canada, Schlumberger said in a statement on
Thursday.
Schlumberger has the lowest exposure to North America among
the big four oilfield service providers, which include
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc.
International markets brought in about two-thirds of
Schlumberger's quarterly revenue, with a 12 percent rise in
revenue from the Middle East and Asia and 4 percent rise in
Europe. Revenue from Latin America fell 3 percent.
Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 rose 8
percent to $12.05 billion, compared with analysts' average
estimate of $11.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income fell by nearly a quarter to about $1.60 billion,
or $1.21 per share, from $2.10 billion, or $1.57 per share.
Earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.37,
higher than the analyst average estimate of $1.36 per share.
