BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
July 8 North American oilfield services and equipment company Schlumberger Ltd has acquired about 20.1 percent of Chinese oilfield services company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil), Antonoil said in a release Sunday.
Antonoil did not say how much Schlumberger paid for the 423,361,944 shares of Antonoil that Schlumberger acquired.
Antonoil shares last traded at HK$1.50 per share, up almost 8 percent, according to Reuters data. One Hong Kong dollar equals US$0.129. At that rate, the deal would be valued at about US$81.9 million.
Antonoil said it first entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Schlumberger in 2010 in drilling fluids and well-cementing services.
Antonoil said Schlumberger will not be involved in the management of Antonoil and its cooperation with other business partners will remain unchanged.
Officials at Antonoil and Schlumberger were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.