BRUSSELS Feb 5 The European Union executive on
Friday cleared the purchase of equipment maker Cameron
International Corp by Schlumberger, the world's
No.1 oilfield services provider.
Reuters exclusively reported in January that the deal would
be waved through. This is the second-biggest tie-up
in the energy services after Halliburton's proposed
takeover for Baker Hughes of about $35 billion.
"The proposed acquisition would raise no competition
concerns, given the very limited overlaps between the companies'
activities and the modest increment in market shares brought
about by the transaction," the European Commission said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Robert-Jan Bartunek)