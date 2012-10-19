Oct 19 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
largest oilfield services company, reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, lifted by its
strength outside the volatile North American market and its
exposure to the offshore drilling boom.
The company stuck to its positive outlook for the rest of
this year, despite recent signs from industry data that global
oilfield activity could be slowing amid uncertainty about the
world economy.
Schlumberger said third-quarter net income had risen 9
percent to $1.42 billion, or $1.07 per share, from $1.30
billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings came to $1.08 per share,
while analysts on average expected $1.06, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 11 percent to $10.61 billion.
The latest count of active rigs outside North America, as
measured by rival Baker Hughes Inc, is up just 6 percent
so far this year at 1,254, against Schlumberger's expectations
of 10 percent growth.
But Paal Kibsgaard, Schlumberger's chief executive officer,
said international pricing continued a steady upward trend in
the third quarter.
"We still expect our international activity to grow in
excess of 10 percent in 2012," he said. "In North America on the
other hand, the strength in Gulf of Mexico activity will
continue to be challenged by weakness in the land hydraulic
fracturing market and early signs of softening in the land
coiled-tubing business."
Nearest competitor Halliburton Co, the U.S. market
leader and the largest fracking company, reported a
weaker-than-expected profit on Wednesday.