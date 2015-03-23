(Corrects "global" to "international" in headline; Adds dropped word "internationally" in paragraph 1. The company's international market does not include North America)

March 23 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said it expects the oil and gas industry's spending internationally on exploration and production to drop by 10-15 percent in 2015.

A 50 percent drop in global oil prices since June has prompted oil and gas producers to cut back spending and shore up dwindling cash reserves. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)