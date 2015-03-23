BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
(Corrects "global" to "international" in headline; Adds dropped word "internationally" in paragraph 1. The company's international market does not include North America)
March 23 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said it expects the oil and gas industry's spending internationally on exploration and production to drop by 10-15 percent in 2015.
A 50 percent drop in global oil prices since June has prompted oil and gas producers to cut back spending and shore up dwindling cash reserves. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.