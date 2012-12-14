BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, said fourth-quarter earnings would be hurt by weaker-than-expected drilling activity in North America and continued delays in contracts in Europe and Africa.
The combined impact on profit is estimated to be in the range of 5 cents to 7 cents per share in the fourth quarter, Schlumberger said in a statement.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.