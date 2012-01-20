Jan 20 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit on strong activity in its land and offshore operations.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.04 billion, or 76 cents per share, a year before.

Revenue rose about 21 percent to $11 billion.