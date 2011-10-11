LONDON Oct 11 U.S.-based oil services company Schlumberger will be returning to Libya shortly said chairman Andrew Gould, speaking on the sidelines of the Oil & Money Conference in London on Tuesday.

"We will be back working in Libya to some extent in October," he said.

Schlumberger supports other companies working in the oil and gas industry by supplying technology and project management services for activities such as drilling and well cementing.

Oil production restarted in Libya in early September. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)