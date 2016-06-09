OSLO, June 9 Helge Lund, the former CEO of energy companies Statoil and BG, has become a director of oil services firm Schlumberger, the company said on Thursday.

Schlumberger denied a Wall Street Journal report that Lund had been appointed the chief executive of the company.

"Paal Kibsgaard remains the chief executive," a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters, adding that Lund had been appointed as a director. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Keith Weir)