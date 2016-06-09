BRIEF-RADNET ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO FIRST LIEN CREDIT FACILITIES
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS
OSLO, June 9 Helge Lund, the former CEO of energy companies Statoil and BG, has become a director of oil services firm Schlumberger, the company said on Thursday.
Schlumberger denied a Wall Street Journal report that Lund had been appointed the chief executive of the company.
"Paal Kibsgaard remains the chief executive," a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters, adding that Lund had been appointed as a director. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Keith Weir)
Feb 2 Starbucks Corp, facing backlash from some customers over its plans to hire refugees, said it would speed up its previously stated goal of hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses by 2018.
* SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET WITH ADVISCO CAPITAL SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SECURED TERM LOAN OF C$15 MILLION