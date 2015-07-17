(Adds comments on Halliburton and Baker Hughes merger)

July 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No. 1 oilfield services provider, expects little improvement in pricing levels in the near future as customers continue to keep a tight lid on budgets, it said on a conference call on Friday.

The company on Thursday reported a quarterly profit well ahead of expectations as it managed to cut cost of revenue by more than a fifth, softening the impact of reduced global drilling activity.

Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and equipment to oil and gas companies, expects exploration and production investment in North America to fall by more than 35 percent versus its forecast, in April, of a 30 percent drop.

Here is a selection of comments from chief executive Paal Kibsgaard from Friday's conference call:

"The dramatic reduction in activity in US land has created a massive capacity oversupply in the service industry with pricing quickly plummeting to unsustainable levels, in particular for pressure pumping."

"There's going to be a further impact of pricing in the second half of the year. We haven't seen the full impact of that."

"There will be little to no improvement in pricing levels in North America and hence the market will still remain very challenging for the foreseeable future."

"On the supply side of the oil market, the global market share battle between OPEC and the high cost producers is still playing out with the first signs of flattening North America production starting to show."

"We do expect that any improvement in oil prices in the second half of the year will potentially lead to increased investment levels in 2016, both for exploration and development related activity."

"We are prepared to carry slightly more cost into Q3 and this is not a significant part. Now, I can't say 100 percent certain that (growth is) going to come in Q4 or Q1, but what we're saying is that we believe we are getting close to bottom."

On offshore projects: "Going forward in terms of sanctioning new projects, I think it's going to be very important for the industry to be able to ... come up with technical solutions and field development plans that significantly reduces cost per barrel."

"We have fully exited Iran. When the sanctions are lifted and when it is permissible, we will evaluate going back in."

On Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc merger: "It's a bit difficult for me to say what the impact is. That's more of a customer question, right? It obviously creates a bit of uncertainty from our customers, firstly, is the transaction going to go through?"

"I think it creates uncertainty from the customer side as to how they go about awarding in tender situation and it has probably also led to potentially slightly lower rate of tendering in this part of the cycle."