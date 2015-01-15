Jan 15 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by efficiency improvements in North America and resilient drilling activity in the Middle East and Asia.

Revenue rose to $12.64 billion from $11.91 billion.

Net income attributable to the Houston, Texas-based company fell to $302 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.66 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and equipment, said last month it would take a $1 billion charge in the fourth quarter as it cuts jobs and trims its seismic business in response to falling oil prices. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)