July 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No. 1 oilfield services provider, reported a 29.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, mainly due to restructuring charges.

The company's net income fell to $1.12 billion, or 88 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.6 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 25 percent to $9.01 billion.