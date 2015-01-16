Jan 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said the drop in oil prices was likely to have a bigger impact on activity and pricing in North America than in international markets, which is its stronghold.

Shares of Schlumberger, which gets only a third of its revenue from North America, were up more than 3.5 percent at $79.40 in morning trade on Friday.

"In terms of the outlook for the international market ... we do expect a reduction in spend levels for all customer groups in the coming year, although we believe that the activity and pricing impact will be less than what is projected in North America land," Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a conference call.

Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and equipment to oil and gas companies, said on Thursday that it would cut 9,000 jobs and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)