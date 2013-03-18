US STOCKS-Wall St rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 18 Schlumberger NV : * CEO says international unconventional resource plays to become more
meaningful in 2nd half of this decade * CEO says Saudi Arabia rig count set to reach around 170 by end of 2013 - text
of speech * CEO says says expects to generate $600 million in revenue in Iraq this year,
with good profitability - text of speech * CEO says strongest growth in China to come from offshore areas and complex
conventional land projects - speech * CEO says Q1 North America activity below expectations as customers reactivate
fewer rigs than expected - speech * CEO says sees negative pricing pressure in many North America product lines,
reinforcing unclear outlook on land * CEO says Gulf of Mexico activity temporarily impacted by delay with
replacement of subsea connector bolts
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.