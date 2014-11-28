Nov 28 Schlumberger AG :

* H1 revenue 83.113 million euros versus 88.966 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss after minorities of 972,000 euros versus loss of 1.178 million euros year ago

* Says will not be able to achieve ambitious plans set for this FY and now expects lower result Source text - bit.ly/1FzAOEq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)