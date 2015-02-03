(Corrects the date range to April 1 and not March 1)

Feb 3 Schlumberger AG :

* Consolidated net result for the period April 1 - Dec. 31, 2014 of 1.31 million euros ($1.5 million), 27.2 percent below last year's value

* Says in light of the current situation, sharp drop in earnings in the 2014/2015 year and elimination of dividend on the ordinary shares is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)