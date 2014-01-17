Jan 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by robust drilling activity outside North America.

Net income rose to $1.66 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $11.91 billion.