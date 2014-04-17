April 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported nearly 33 percent rise in quarterly profit from continued operations.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.20 billion, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $11.24 billion. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)