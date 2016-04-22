BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 Schlumberger Ltd said it expected a "significant" fall in second-quarter revenue as it scales back operations in Venezuela due to payment problems, and a prolonged slump in oil prices continues to keep activity subdued.
Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard warned of a "sequential percentage fall in revenue in Q2 similar to what we saw in Q1."
The world's No.1 oilfield services provider reported a 16 percent fall in first-quarter revenue from the prior quarter.
The forecast excludes revenue added by Cameron International Corp's acquisition, which Schlumberger closed earlier this month, Kibsgaard said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.