Jan 20 Schlumberger NV, the world's No.1
oilfield services provider, reported a smaller fourth-quarter
loss than a year earlier, when it recorded more than $2 billion
in restructuring and asset impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to Schlumberger fell to $204 million,
or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from
$1.02 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included a $536 million restructuring
charge as well as a $139 million charge related to
Schlumberger's acquisition of Cameron International Corp and a
currency devaluation loss in Egypt.
Schlumberger's revenue fell to $7.11 billion from $7.74
billion. (bit.ly/2jGqJn7)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)