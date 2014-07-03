July 3 Schlumberger AG : * Says FY 2013/14 revenue of EUR 228.2 million, up 8.7 percent * Says EBIT for FY 2013/2014 amounted to 5.3 million euros after 4.3 million year ago * Says earnings growth is due to both a good development in Austria as well as

in investments * Says to propose dividend of EUR 0.58 per share for FY 2013/14 * Sees for 2014/15 stable result with expected volume declines and revenues due

to the covering effects related to sparkling wine tax