Oct 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
No.1 oilfield services provider, will proceed with another round
of cuts to capacity and overheads, resulting in a restructuring
charge in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard
said on Friday.
Kibsgaard said on a conference call that the first quarter
of 2016 would be weaker than the fourth quarter this year as the
company's customers tighten purse strings further.
Schlumberger's comments are closely watched for a glimpse
into industry trends. The company kicked off the quarterly
earnings season for oilfield services providers on Thursday.
