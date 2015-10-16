Oct 16 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, will proceed with another round of cuts to capacity and overheads, resulting in a restructuring charge in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on Friday.

Kibsgaard said on a conference call that the first quarter of 2016 would be weaker than the fourth quarter this year as the company's customers tighten purse strings further.

Schlumberger's comments are closely watched for a glimpse into industry trends. The company kicked off the quarterly earnings season for oilfield services providers on Thursday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)