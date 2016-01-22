Jan 22 Schlumberger NV the world's No. 1
provider of oilfield services, does not expect any significant
recovery in the company's activity levels before 2017, Chief
Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a conference call on Friday.
The company reported a slightly better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Thursday as it slashed costs, mostly through
10,000 job cuts. The company has cut 34,000 jobs, or 26 percent
of its workforce, since November 2014.
Schlumberger's comments are closely watched for insight into
the oil industry.
Here is a selection of comments by Kibsgaard from the call:
"The apparent resilience in production outside of OPEC and
in North America is, in many cases, driven by producers opening
the taps wide open to maximize cash flow, which also means that
we will likely see higher decline rates after these short-term
actions are exhausted."
+++
"So while the global oil market is still being weighed down
by fears of reduced growth in Chinese demand, the magnitude of
additional uranium exports, and the continued various trends in
global inventories, we still expect ... positive movement in oil
prices during 2016, with specific timing being a function of the
shape of the non-OPEC decline rates."
+++
" ... Market outlook for oilfield services in the coming
quarters will remain challenging as the pressure on activity and
service pricing is set to continue."
+++
" ... 2016 E&P investment levels will fall for a second
successive year ... any significant recovery in our activity
levels will be a 2017 event."
+++
"I am at this stage optimistic that we have completed the
workforce reductions required in this downturn."
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr)