Jan 22 Schlumberger Ltd/NV the world's
No. 1 provider of oilfield services, does not expect any
significant recovery in the company's activity levels before
2017, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a conference call
on Friday.
The company reported a slightly better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Thursday as it slashed costs, mostly through
10,000 job cuts. The company has cut 34,000 jobs, or 26 percent
of its workforce, since November 2014.
Schlumberger's comments are closely watched for insight into
the oil industry.
Here is a selection of comments by Kibsgaard from the call:
+++
"The apparent resilience in production outside of OPEC and
in North America is, in many cases, driven by producers opening
the taps wide open to maximize cash flow, which also means that
we will likely see higher decline rates after these short-term
actions are exhausted."
+++
"So while the global oil market is still being weighed down
by fears of reduced growth in Chinese demand, the magnitude of
additional uranium exports, and the continued various trends in
global inventories, we still expect ... positive movement in oil
prices during 2016, with specific timing being a function of the
shape of the non-OPEC decline rates."
+++
" ... Market outlook for oilfield services in the coming
quarters will remain challenging as the pressure on activity and
service pricing is set to continue."
+++
" ... 2016 E&P investment levels will fall for a second
successive year ... any significant recovery in our activity
levels will be a 2017 event."
+++
"I am at this stage optimistic that we have completed the
workforce reductions required in this downturn."
+++
"During this downturn, the level of new technology sales,
which is basically technologies that we have commercialized in
the past five years, is at a significantly higher level than
what we've seen in previous downturns."
+++
"The new technology sales as a percentage of total revenue
in 2015 is 24 percent, which is markedly higher than what we saw
in the previous downturn in 2008-2009. This is partly down to
the broad range of technologies that we have and the fact that a
number of them are focused on driving, I would say, cost and
efficiency for our customers. And these type of technologies are
as valid in terms of being bought and being operated during the
downturn as they are in the upturn."
+++
"In North America, our shale oil production is declining,
more or less, as we expected and was, in December, below the
levels from one year ago."
+++
"The recent new lows in oil prices is going to be reflected
in lower rig counts and more activity disruptions, we believe."
+++
"There is going to be continued budget pressure throughout
the first half from all customer groups, where they now have to
operate within cash flow. If we focus in on EPS I would say that
the current Q1 EPS consensus is probably a best-case scenario
from what we can see today in terms of Q1 earnings."
+++
"In the past couple of years we have been pursuing the
low-hanging fruit. We are now going into the structural changes
of our business that will also provide an additional set of
savings and improvements in the years to come."
+++
"I would hope that 2016 is the trough, but I am not ready to
rule on it yet."
---
Comments from Chief Financial Officer Simon Ayat:
"... Approximately 1/3 of the (quarterly) revenue decline
was attributable to pricing."
+++
"It's tough to maintain margins at the levels that we
currently see."
