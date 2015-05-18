BERLIN May 18 Swiss steel group
Schmolz+Bickenbach will probably cut its forecast for
2015 full-year profit, German business daily Handelsblatt
reported on Monday, without citing the source of the
information.
The newspaper said Schmolz+Bickenbach was now expecting
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of around 200 million euros ($226.94 million) this year
and might publish the new target on Tuesday together with
first-quarter results.
Two months ago, the company's expectation was for 2015 core
profit of between 210 million euros and 250 million euros.
Schmolz+Bickenbach may trim its outlook partly as a result
of the impact of the sale of a business subsidiary and also the
loss of several managers, Handelsblatt said.
Schmolz+Bickenbach was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.8813 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)