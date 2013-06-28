* Shareholders back board's proposal for capital hike

* Main shareholder had proposed to raise more capital

* Main shareholder teamed with Vekselberg's Renova

* Shares fall over 6 percent

LUCERNE, Switzerland, June 28 Schmolz+Bickenbach shareholders on Friday backed a rights issue to raise $350 million, rebuffing the company's main shareholder who had allied with a Russian tycoon to seek a bigger capital increase.

Schmolz & Bickenbach Beteiligungs GmbH, which holds 40 percent of the company, had won the backing of tycoon Viktor Vekselberg who sought to win a substantial minority stake by championing a capital raising of 430 million Swiss francs ($453 million).

Vekselberg's investment vehicle Renova said recently it had borrowed 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) which it plans to use for general corporate purposes and to optimise its loan portfolio.

Schmolz+Bickenbach shareholders will now be offered seven new shares for two existing shares at a subscription price of 0.80 Swiss francs, a discount of 74 percent to Thursday's closing price. The new shares will begin trading on July 10.

The company said it would use the money to cut its interest payments by repaying around $200 million in loans.

Like other European steelmakers, Schmolz+Bickenbach is struggling to find buyers for its steel because the euro zone's problems have flattened demand in the region while slowing growth elsewhere has limited exports of goods such as cars.

The company, which has around 10,000 employees, had opposed the larger capital increase as an excessive burden for existing shareholders.

Shares in Schmolz+Bickenbach fell 6.2 percent to 2.90 francs at 1210 GMT, underperforming a flat Swiss Midcaps index.

The new share issue has been underwritten by BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Credit Suisse. ($1 = 0.9486 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Albert Schmieder; Writing by Alice Baghdjian and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)