* Schneider unit auction delayed by several weeks-sources
* Schneider waiting for financing markets to stabilize
* Sensors business valued at about $1.4 billion-sources
By Soyoung Kim
Sept 19 French engineering company Schneider
Electric SA (SCHN.PA) has delayed the roughly $1.4 billion
auction of its sensors business because of turbulence in
financing markets, people familiar with the matter said.
Schneider, which hired JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) to sell its
Custom Sensors & Technologies subsidiary, had initially planned
to start the auction in late August or after the U.S. Labor Day
in early September, sources told Reuters previously.
But Schneider has postponed the process by at least several
weeks as the volatile financing markets has made it harder and
more expensive to complete deals for private equity buyers,
which have shown strong early interest in the unit, the people
said familiar with the matter said.
Private equity buyouts are typically financed with
leveraged loans and high-yield bonds, which carry some of the
highest interest rates and often are among the first financing
to be withdrawn when credit tightens.
When banks commit to deal financing in a volatile market,
they often put in place a lot of "flex," which gives lenders
the ability to raise a loan's interest rate as long as it stays
within an agreed-upon range. That means a buyer would either
have to assume additional risk, or bid a lower price to the
seller to compensate for that risk.
"Given the state of the financing markets, Schneider is not
going to rush to the market with that (asset)," said one of the
people. "It's pretty big, and I don't think now is the right
time to launch a 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) process."
Schneider still intends to sell the Moorpark,
California-based unit, which makes sensors for the automotive,
aeronautics, transportation, energy and infrastructure
industries, the people said.
The sensors business has more than 4,300 employees
worldwide and posted 2010 sales of $571 million, according to
the company's website.
Representatives for Schneider were not immediately
available for comment.
