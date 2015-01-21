Jan 21 Schneider Electric :

* Schneider Electric and Autodesk Inc announce the signature of a memorandum of understanding

* Companies plan to collaborate to enhance current practices for building lifecycle management based on Building Information Modeling (BIM)

* MOU to combine Schneider's knowledge of electrical distribution, energy and building management solutions with Autodesk's portfolio of BIM-based design and construction software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)