Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 21 Schneider Electric :
* Schneider Electric and Autodesk Inc announce the signature of a memorandum of understanding
* Companies plan to collaborate to enhance current practices for building lifecycle management based on Building Information Modeling (BIM)
* MOU to combine Schneider's knowledge of electrical distribution, energy and building management solutions with Autodesk's portfolio of BIM-based design and construction software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China