* Shares drop 7.6 pct
* Q3 sales up 7.7 pct to 5.7 bln euros
* Cuts full-year margin forecast to about 14 pct
* Comfortable with 6-9 pct 2011 organic sales growth
guidance
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Oct 20 Schneider Electric has
cut its 2011 profit margin outlook for the second time in three
months, sending the French industrial group's shares almost 8
percent lower.
A combination of higher inflation in emerging markets,
restructuring charges and the economic slowdown in countries
such as Spain will squeeze profit from operations even as sales
grow in line with expectations, the company said on Thursday.
"This is disappointing and quite unexpected because the
company had sounded optimistic during a recent road show," said
a Paris-based trader.
At 0742 GMT Schneider's shares were the worst-performing
stocks on the CAC-40 index , down 7.6 percent at 41.23
euros after being briefly halted limit down at the start of
trade. The CAC-40 was 1.6 percent lower.
Schneider said it now expected a margin on earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before integration and
acquisition costs of around 14 percent, down from a previously
lowered target of 15 percent.
Reporting first-half results in July, the company had said
margins would be at the lower end of its previously forecast
range of 15 to 15.5 percent.
"While a few of the industrial names have rebounded
following warnings that were relatively well flagged, such as
Vallourec, we don't think this will be the case on Schneider,
given the stock's multiples," said another trader.
Schneider is trading at 11.6 times estimated 2011 earnings
based on Wednesday's closing stock price, above the European
sector median of 10.3 times. Other European makers of electrical
components and equipment include France's Legrand ,
which has a price-earnings multiple of 12.7.
Legrand shares were down 2.9 percent in morning trading.
Schneider, which makes electrical power and industrial
equipment, kept its sales forecast for the year. "We are ...
comfortable with our 2011 organic growth guidance of 6 percent
to 9 percent," Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said.
Analysts at Natixis, however, said in a research note that
even if Schneider hits the high end of its sales growth range,
the bank was likely to lower its EPS target by 7 percent.
Third-quarter sales rose 7.7 percent to 5.7 billion euros
($7.87 billion), driven by strong demand for power equipment in
emerging countries.
($1 = 0.725 euro)
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Additional reporting By Blaise
Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor and Will Waterman)