* Shares drop 7.6 pct

* Q3 sales up 7.7 pct to 5.7 bln euros

* Cuts full-year margin forecast to about 14 pct

* Comfortable with 6-9 pct 2011 organic sales growth guidance (Recasts lead, adds details, updates shares)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Oct 20 Schneider Electric has cut its 2011 profit margin outlook for the second time in three months, sending the French industrial group's shares almost 8 percent lower.

A combination of higher inflation in emerging markets, restructuring charges and the economic slowdown in countries such as Spain will squeeze profit from operations even as sales grow in line with expectations, the company said on Thursday.

"This is disappointing and quite unexpected because the company had sounded optimistic during a recent road show," said a Paris-based trader.

At 0742 GMT Schneider's shares were the worst-performing stocks on the CAC-40 index , down 7.6 percent at 41.23 euros after being briefly halted limit down at the start of trade. The CAC-40 was 1.6 percent lower.

Schneider said it now expected a margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) before integration and acquisition costs of around 14 percent, down from a previously lowered target of 15 percent.

Reporting first-half results in July, the company had said margins would be at the lower end of its previously forecast range of 15 to 15.5 percent.

"While a few of the industrial names have rebounded following warnings that were relatively well flagged, such as Vallourec, we don't think this will be the case on Schneider, given the stock's multiples," said another trader.

Schneider is trading at 11.6 times estimated 2011 earnings based on Wednesday's closing stock price, above the European sector median of 10.3 times. Other European makers of electrical components and equipment include France's Legrand , which has a price-earnings multiple of 12.7.

Legrand shares were down 2.9 percent in morning trading.

Schneider, which makes electrical power and industrial equipment, kept its sales forecast for the year. "We are ... comfortable with our 2011 organic growth guidance of 6 percent to 9 percent," Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said.

Analysts at Natixis, however, said in a research note that even if Schneider hits the high end of its sales growth range, the bank was likely to lower its EPS target by 7 percent.

Third-quarter sales rose 7.7 percent to 5.7 billion euros ($7.87 billion), driven by strong demand for power equipment in emerging countries. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting By Elena Berton; Additional reporting By Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor and Will Waterman)