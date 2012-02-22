* Sees flat to slightly positive sales growth in 2012

* Sees adj oper margin of between 14 and 15 pct in 2012

* Sees 900 mln-1.1 bln euros savings by 2014

* 2011 net profit up 6 pct to 1.82 bln euros

* Shares up 6.5 percent (Adds further details, share price, analyst comment)

By Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Feb 22 Schneider Electric said it would rely on its Services unit and emerging markets to drive growth in the next three years after unveiling cost cuts of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) to 1.1 billion on Wednesday to offset sluggish European markets.

Presenting a new strategic plan for the next three years on Wednesday, Schneider, the world's biggest maker of low- and mid-voltage electrical equipment such as transformers and circuit breakers, said business would be broadly flat in 2012 but expected improved operating margins within three years.

Most of its planned savings from now to 2014 would be from acquisition synergies, streamlining its supply chains and its purchasing network.

It added adjusted operating margin would rise to a range of between 13 and 17 percent by 2014 compared with 14-15 percent this year.

Schneider shares were the second-best performing stock on the CAC 40 at 1128 GMT, up 6.5 percent at 50.93 euros, while the index was down 0.5 percent.

The stock, which last year lost around 27 percent of its value, has gained around 7 percent in the last five days and around 24 percent since January.

Growth will come from its Service business, which provides infrastructure and IT support in addition to equipment and accounts for more than a third of the total business, Schneider said, as well as from emerging markets where currently 39 percent of group sales are made.

But it said overall sales would be flat or slightly positive in 2012 due to the sluggish economy in Europe.

"While we see continued strength in new economies and opportunities from a recovering North America, Western Europe is expected to weigh on growth," Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said as he unveiled a new strategic plan.

Schneider forecast an adjusted operating margin of between 13 and 17 percent by 2014, compared with 14-15 percent this year. Organic sales will be flat or slightly higher in 2012, the company added.

Analysts at CM-CIC said Schneider's fresh strategy plan confirms a business model of profitable growth, but does not represent a major step forward compared with the company's previous targets.

Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told reporters the company would this year focus on integrating the acquisitions made in 2011, given the uncertain economic outlook.

"At least for the first part of the year, we don't expect strong M&A (merger and acquisition) activity," he said.

After the acquisition of French nuclear group Areva's distribution business in 2010, last year Schneider spent 2.9 billion euros on several acquisitions, doubling its debt to 5.3 billion euros.

Net profit in 2011 rose 6 percent to 1.82 billion euros, while sales increased 14 percent to 22.39 billion, Schneider said.

Analysts had on average forecast 1.9 billion euros in net profit and sales of 22.05 billion, according to a poll compiled by Reuters.

The operating margin was 14.2 percent in 2011, compared with 15.1 percent in 2010.

The company is proposing a dividend of 1.70 euros a share for 2011.

In October the company cut its 2011 profit margin outlook to around 14 percent, down from a previously lowered target of 15 percent blaming a combination of higher inflation in emerging markets, restructuring charges and the economic slowdown in some countries, such as Spain. ($1=0.7539 euros) (Editing by James Regan and Mike Nesbit)