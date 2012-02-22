* Sees flat to slightly positive sales growth in 2012
* Sees adj oper margin of between 14 and 15 pct in 2012
* Sees 900 mln-1.1 bln euros savings by 2014
* 2011 net profit up 6 pct to 1.82 bln euros
* Shares up 6.5 percent
(Adds further details, share price, analyst comment)
By Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Feb 22 Schneider Electric
said it would rely on its Services unit and emerging markets to
drive growth in the next three years after unveiling cost cuts
of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) to 1.1 billion on Wednesday
to offset sluggish European markets.
Presenting a new strategic plan for the next three years on
Wednesday, Schneider, the world's biggest maker of low- and
mid-voltage electrical equipment such as transformers and
circuit breakers, said business would be broadly flat in 2012
but expected improved operating margins within three years.
Most of its planned savings from now to 2014 would be from
acquisition synergies, streamlining its supply chains and its
purchasing network.
It added adjusted operating margin would rise to a range of
between 13 and 17 percent by 2014 compared with 14-15 percent
this year.
Schneider shares were the second-best performing stock on
the CAC 40 at 1128 GMT, up 6.5 percent at 50.93 euros,
while the index was down 0.5 percent.
The stock, which last year lost around 27 percent of its
value, has gained around 7 percent in the last five days and
around 24 percent since January.
Growth will come from its Service business, which provides
infrastructure and IT support in addition to equipment and
accounts for more than a third of the total business, Schneider
said, as well as from emerging markets where currently 39
percent of group sales are made.
But it said overall sales would be flat or slightly positive
in 2012 due to the sluggish economy in Europe.
"While we see continued strength in new economies and
opportunities from a recovering North America, Western Europe is
expected to weigh on growth," Chief Executive Jean-Pascal
Tricoire said as he unveiled a new strategic plan.
Schneider forecast an adjusted operating margin of between
13 and 17 percent by 2014, compared with 14-15 percent this
year. Organic sales will be flat or slightly higher in 2012, the
company added.
Analysts at CM-CIC said Schneider's fresh strategy plan
confirms a business model of profitable growth, but does not
represent a major step forward compared with the company's
previous targets.
Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told reporters the
company would this year focus on integrating the acquisitions
made in 2011, given the uncertain economic outlook.
"At least for the first part of the year, we don't expect
strong M&A (merger and acquisition) activity," he said.
After the acquisition of French nuclear group Areva's
distribution business in 2010, last year Schneider
spent 2.9 billion euros on several acquisitions, doubling its
debt to 5.3 billion euros.
Net profit in 2011 rose 6 percent to 1.82 billion euros,
while sales increased 14 percent to 22.39 billion, Schneider
said.
Analysts had on average forecast 1.9 billion euros in net
profit and sales of 22.05 billion, according to a poll compiled
by Reuters.
The operating margin was 14.2 percent in 2011, compared with
15.1 percent in 2010.
The company is proposing a dividend of 1.70 euros a share
for 2011.
In October the company cut its 2011 profit margin outlook to
around 14 percent, down from a previously lowered target of 15
percent blaming a combination of higher inflation in emerging
markets, restructuring charges and the economic slowdown in some
countries, such as Spain.
($1=0.7539 euros)
(Editing by James Regan and Mike Nesbit)