* Q1 sales up 9.4 pct as reported, and up 0.4 pct organically

* Confirms 2012 outlook

* Not ruling out smaller bolt-on acquisitions

* Shares down 0.7 percent (Adds analyst comment, background)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, April 20 Schneider Electric forecast flat to slightly higher organic sales growth this year, as the French industrial group reported 0.4 percent growth in quarterly like-for-like sales, hit by a slower Asia and dire conditions in southern Europe.

"For the remainder of 2012, visibility remains limited by the uncertainty surrounding the global economy," chief executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said on Friday.

Schneider, whose products help utilities distribute electricity and which also makes automation systems for the automobile and water treatment industries, also forecast an adjusted 2012 operating margin of 14-15 percent.

Its total first-quarter sales rose 9.4 percent to 5.41 billion euros ($7.1 billion).

Growing business in Africa, the Americas and Russia helped offset a weaker Asia and deteriorating markets in Spain and Italy, where the economy is feeling the effect of tough government austerity measures.

"As expected, the slowdown of activities in Asia and in Southern Europe has weighed on growth," said CM-CIC analyst Ari Agopyan, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock. Organic growth was slightly better than his forecasts and consensus expectations, Agopyan said.

Sales in China, which make up around 12 percent of group sales, posted a mid-single digit decline, hit by slower industry and construction markets.

A strong contribution from acquisitions made in 2011, particularly Spanish industrial automation company Telvent, helped in the first quarter, Schneider said.

Chief financial officer Emmanuel Babeau told Reuters that although the company planned to focus on integrating those acquisitions during the first half, it would not rule out smaller sized bolt-on deals.

Schneider shares, up 17 percent in 2012 after losing 14 percent of their value last year, were 1.0 percent lower at 46.96 euros at 0850 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent higher CAC40 index.

In February, Schneider unveiled a strategic plan for the next three years to drive growth from its service business, which provides infrastructure and IT support in addition to equipment and accounts for more than a third of the total business, as well as from emerging markets where currently 39 percent of group sales are made.

As part of the plan, Schneider is targeting cost cuts of 900 million euros to 1.1 billion by 2014 from acquisition synergies as well as streamlined supply chains and purchasing.

Schneider also builds electric networks and management systems for the energy, water treatment, oil and gas sectors and manages electric power in residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. ($1 = 0.7609 euro) (Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Dan Lalor)