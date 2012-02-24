BRIEF-Nozha International Hospital FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 32.4 million versus EGP 22.2 million year ago
PARIS Feb 24 Schneider Electric's supervisory board has decided to extend the mandates of Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau by three years, the electrical equipement company said in a statement on Friday.
The executives' terms on the management board were due to end on May 2. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* FY net profit EGP 17 million versus EGP 12 million year ago
Feb 18 Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff known as Jane Roe in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, died on Saturday at the age of 69, a journalist close to McCorvey said.