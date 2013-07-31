Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, July 31 France's Schneider Electric said on Wednesday that Invensys L> has agreed to a friendly bid that values the British engineer at 3.4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion).
Schneider is offering 502 pence a share, representing a 14 percent premium to Invensys' closing price of 440 pence on July 11, before talks between the two companies became public.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)