LONDON/NEW YORK, July 30 France's Schneider
Electric is nearing a 3.3 billion pound ($5.07
billion) deal to acquire British engineer Invensys and
could announce it at its results on Wednesday, three people with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
The structure of the share and cash deal is expected to
remain "roughly" the same as the one initially presented earlier
this month as no other bidder has emerged to challenge
Schneider's bid, said the people who asked not to be named
because the talks are private.
Schneider previously said it would pay 505 pence a share
with 319 pence in cash and 186 pence in new Schneider shares.
Invensys had said it was likely to recommend such an offer,
which would represent a 15 percent premium to the stock's close
when the announcement was made.
A hedge fund manager owning Invensys shares said he still
saw a 10-15 percent chance that a rival bidder could come in
even after a potential announcement tomorrow, with U.S. rival
Emerson the most probable candidate.
This investor, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter, estimated that only around 10 percent
of the stock was currently owned by hedge funds.
Recent collapsed deals, such as those involving Severn Trent
and TNT Express, has prevented some hedge
funds from taking large stakes in Invensys.
The hedge fund manager added that there was also some
uncertainty over a looming antitrust review in China where
Invensys operates in the nuclear industry. Invensys' pension
liability of about 4.2 billion pounds ($6.41 billion) could also
weigh on the deal although it is unlikely to constitute a
dealbreaker, the investor said.
Invensys, which produces software that helps to run power
stations, oil refineries and chemical plants, has long been
mooted as a takeover target in an industry dominated by larger
rivals, particularly after the disposal of its rail business
last year to strengthen its balance sheet and pension fund.
Its reorganisation after the rail disposal is on course to
deliver cost savings of 20 million pounds during the current
financial year and a further 5 million pounds the following
year. This, as well as growth in its higher-margin software
division, is expected to boost performance for the year.
Schneider and Invensys declined to comment.
