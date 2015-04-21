PARIS, April 21 The chief financial officer of Schneider Electric said the French electricity components maker was starting to see an impact from the higher dollar on demand from its U.S. clients in the machinery export sector.

"It may be a bit early to quantify it precisely, (but we see) amongst some of our industrial clients the beginning of an impact of the strong dollar, especially on machinery exporters," CFO Emmanuel Babeau told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)