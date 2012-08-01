* H1 adjusted EBITA rises 9 pct

PARIS, Aug 1 French engineer Schneider Electric plans to step up acquisitions to boost sales and tap new markets after free cash flow reached a record of over 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said on Wednesday.

Cost savings and price hikes enabled Schneider to post a 9 percent rise in first-half operating profit despite a low-growth business environment. While sales increased 10 percent, the rise without takeovers and currency impacts was 0.2 percent.

"We are going to be back to acquisitions from now on," Tricoire said. The level of cash generation has been "very satisfactory" and enables Schneider to be more active, he added, saying the focus would be on small to medium-sized targets.

Schneider, whose products help utilities distribute electricity and which also makes automation systems for the car and water treatment industries, confirmed it expects flat to slightly positive full-year like-for-like sales growth.

The group is also forecasting an adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin of 14-15 percent. The margin slid 0.3 points year-on-year to 13.6 percent in the first half.

"The uncertain world economic outlook and mixed business trends in the group's key markets continue to limit near-term visibility," the CEO said. "In this context, assuming no further deterioration of the economic conditions and in light of our first-half results, we confirm our full-year financial targets."

Adjusted EBITA rose to 1.56 billion euros in the first half, the group said. Sales reached 11.41 billion. Free cash flow was 2.06 billion euros over the 12 months to June.

Shares in Schneider were 2.4 percent higher at 47.175 euros by 0950 GMT, the second-best performers on a 0.2 percent firmer French blue-chip CAC 40 index. The stock is up some 15 percent this year.

Schneider is several months into a three-year strategic plan to drive growth from its service business - which provides infrastructure and IT support in addition to equipment and accounts for more than a third of the total business - and emerging markets, where it makes around two-fifths of sales.

In the second quarter, organic sales growth in Southeast Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Africa helped offset declines in debt crisis-hit southern Europe, China and Japan, Schneider said. The UK and North America also posted growth.

Tricoire said the focus on integrating previous acquisitions during the past 12 months was paying off and that its expanded portfolio would allow it to enter new markets.

Net acquisitions contributed 291 million euros, or 5.4 percent of overall growth, in the second quarter, Schneider said. This included contributions spanning its divisions from Telvent, Luminous, Lee Technologies, Leader & Harvest and Steck.

($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mark Potter)