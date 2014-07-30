* H1 sales up 3.2 pct to 11.7 bln eur (Rtrs poll 12.1 bln)
* Q2 organic sales down 1.1 pct on weak utilities demand
* Sees lower forex hit of 100-200 mln eur on H2 sales
* Shares fall 3 pct
(Adds shares, Rexel's poor performance, context, analyst
comment)
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, July 30 French electrical equipment maker
Schneider Electric SE posted first-half results that
missed expectations on Wednesday, hit by unfavourable exchange
rates and weak demand among European utilities.
Its shares fell more than 3 percent.
Schneider, the world's biggest maker of low-and-medium
voltage equipment and a bellwether of European industry, makes
products that help carry electricity to buildings as well as
automation systems for the car and water treatment industries.
Its results, along with those of French peer Rexel SA
which cut its 2014 guidance after a poor first half,
illustrate the global economy's patchy recovery - encouraging
trends in the U.S. construction sector, a mixed but resilient
picture in emerging markets and signs of improvement in Europe,
excluding the depressed utilities sector.
Like rivals such as Siemens AG of Germany, ABB AB
of Switzerland and France's Legrand SA,
Schneider has seen sales weighed down in Europe in recent years
as austerity measures depressed construction markets and capital
spending.
The group has been cutting costs and shifting more
production to emerging markets as it complains that a strong
euro is hurting revenue and profitability. Schneider makes three
quarters of its sales in foreign currencies and 40 percent in
emerging markets, where currencies have been most volatile.
Revenue in the second quarter fell 1.1 percent on an organic
or like-for-like basis and slumped 8.9 percent at its
infrastructure division, hit by low demand from European
utilities as they clean up their balance sheets and delay
spending.
"We all know utilities are having a dismal time. But we did
not expect that the sales decline in infrastructure would be
that dramatic," said Barclays analyst James Stettler, who has an
"overweight" recommendation on the stock.
Together with delayed investment in Africa, southeast Asia
and destocking in Russia, the weakness from utilities offset a
boost to earnings from the integration of Invensys, a British
industrial automation specialist Schneider bought last year for
3.4 billion pounds ($5.8 billion).
SALES GROWTH
However, Schneider posted organic sales growth for products
used in buildings and industry, two early-cycle businesses that
account for two-thirds of group revenue.
Schneider shares, which had risen earlier this month to a
record 72.22 euros, were down 3.1 percent at 65.29 euros by 0939
GMT, while Rexel shares were down 3.7 percent, the two biggest
losers at that time in the STOXX Europe 600 sector index for
industrial goods and services.
Schneider's first-half sales reached 11.7 billion euros,
against an average expectation of 12.1 billion among analysts
polled by Reuters. Adverse exchange rates cut 5.5 percentage
points or 339 million euros off sales growth in the period,
Schneider said.
It said it saw improvements in some currencies, mainly the
dollar, Chinese yuan, Russian rouble and British pound and thus
expected the currency impact to be lower in the second half,
reducing revenue by between 100 million euros and 200 million.
Asia-Pacific, Schneider's top source of revenue with 29
percent of sales in the quarter, remained a key driver, with
business up 3 percent. The company also said it had posted "high
single digit growth" in China.
In western Europe, Spain and Germany showed slight growth,
while the French construction market remained weak.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) increased 0.1 percent to 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion)
in the first half. Schneider stuck to its full-year sales and
margin targets, said it would continue to focus on organic or
self-generated growth and planned to buy back about 6 million
shares in the second half.
Schneider had signalled in February that it was shifting its
focus to making its existing business more efficient, after a
decade-long acquisition spree that involved the group buying
more than 100 companies and tripling in size.
With the Invensys deal, Schneider's net debt has doubled
since December and stands at 6.55 billion euros. Management said
it would look at possible divestments of non-core assets but had
not set detailed targets for a portfolio review.
(1 US dollar = 0.7458 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.5901 British pound)
