UPDATE 1-Austria to file legal challenge against German highway toll
VIENNA/BERLIN, March 31 Austria said on Friday it would file a legal challenge against plans by Germany to introduce a road toll for foreign-registered cars using German highways.
PARIS Feb 19 Electricity components and energy management group Schneider Electric said it was targeting low single-digit growth in revenue for 2015 and an improvement in profit margins led by favourable currency effects and growth in North America.
The company also presented a new strategic plan for 2015-2020 with the focus on annual organic growth of between 3 and 6 percent and on improving the returns on its recent investments - potentially selling some non-core businesses and possibly incurring impairment losses of hundreds of millions of euros.
It said it expected EBITDA margins of 14-14.5 percent next year against 13.9 percent in 2014 where earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation grew 3.2 percent to 3.463 billion euros ($3.95 billion).
Fourth quarter sales grew 2.5 percent to 6.95 billion euros and the company said it would keep its dividend payout ratio at about 50 percent of net income.
($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Tim Hepher)
VIENNA/BERLIN, March 31 Austria said on Friday it would file a legal challenge against plans by Germany to introduce a road toll for foreign-registered cars using German highways.
SINGAPORE, March 31 The rally in commodity prices last year is starting to filter through to higher spending by miners, but the nature of how they are loosening the purse strings betrays the view that companies are still cautious about the outlook.