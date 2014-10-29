(Corrects date to Oct 29 not Oct 24)
PARIS Oct 29 France's Schneider Electric
stuck to its full-year forecasts on Wednesday after
reporting a 7 percent rise in third-quarter sales and said
Western Europe showed long-awaited but fragile signs of
stabilisation.
The electrical equipment maker posted third-quarter sales of
6.285 billion euros ($8.01 billion), up 1.6 percent
like-for-like and compared to a 1.1 percent drop in the second
quarter.
Schneider, a bellwether of European industry, is the world's
biggest maker of low-and-medium voltage equipment. It makes
products that help carry electricity to buildings as well as
automation systems for the car and water treatment industries.
Schneider said like-for-like sales in Western Europe, which
account for around a quarter of its revenue, stabilized for the
first time since the third quarter of 2011 despite persistently
weak demand from utilities. They were up 8 percent on a reported
basis and flat on a like-for-like basis.
"Over the quarter, we see Western Europe stabilizing, U.S.
improving and China slowing down as expected, while other new
economies show a mixed picture," said Chief Executive
Jean-Pascal Tricoire in a statement.
"Looking ahead, we expect the environment to continue to be
challenging. Our priorities remain organic growth, efficiency
and integration of acquisitions and we maintain our full year
2014 targets."
The group expects low single-digit organic sales growth and
a slightly improved EBITA margin.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)