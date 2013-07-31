PARIS, July 31 France's Schneider Electric said it planned a strategic review of Invensys' appliance unit after it announced a 3.4 billion pound ($5.2 billion) friendly bid for the British engineer.

Schneider, which is acquiring Invensys to boost its industrial automation business, expects to start an appraisal of the business, a maker of controls for washing machines, Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told reporters during a conference call on Wednesday.