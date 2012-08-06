PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK/PARIS Aug 6 Avago Technologies Ltd is close to buying Schneider Electric SA's U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, according to three people familiar with the matter, a deal that could fetch around $1 billion for the French conglomerate.
Avago, a chip maker that began as Hewlett-Packard Co's components division in the 1960s, is in exclusive talks to buy Schneider's Custom Sensors & Technologies unit after beating out a private equity consortium comprising Carlyle Group and PAI Partners in the auction, the people said.
Avago, jointly headquartered in San Jose, California, and Singapore, was spun off from Agilent Technologies in 2005, which itself had been carved out of HP in 1999.
The Schneider subsidiary is valued at around $1 billion, one of the people close to the deal said on Monday. Other people previously said the unit could be worth more than $1 billion.
A Schneider spokeswoman declined to comment, while Avago did not return calls for comment.
All the sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York, Christian Plumb in Paris and Simon Meads in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
MUMBAI, Feb 20 Uber users in India, who until now had Chinese Internet giant Alibaba-backed PayTM as the only payment wallet option available to book a ride, will now be able to pay through Reliance Jio Infocomm's Jio Money.