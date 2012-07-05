* Auction launched after delay last year-sources

* Sensors unit likely valued at about 1 bln euro-sources (Adds background on Schneider's strategy)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK, July 5 French engineering company Schneider Electric SA is moving ahead with the sale of its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, a move it postponed last year amid financing market turmoil, according to people familiar with the matter.

Schneider has received initial-round bids, mostly from private equity firms, for its Custom Sensors & Technologies unit, which could be worth about 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion), the sources said.

The auction's resurrection underscores the eagerness of some European companies to tap a recovering U.S. merger market, either to expand their businesses through acquisitions or refocus their strategy and raise cash by divesting U.S. assets.

Schneider's move could also embolden other companies or private equity firms to bring back deals put on hold during last year's financial market meltdown, triggered by Europe's worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Private equity-backed acquisitions fell 19 percent to $113.7 billion in the first half of 2012 and accounted for roughly one- tenth of overall deal volume, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Schneider hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to sell the Moorpark, California-based unit last year and initially planned to start an auction around last August, sources told Reuters at the time. But the process was delayed as volatile financing markets made it harder and more expensive for private equity buyers to complete deals, the sources said.

With financing for leveraged buyouts are more readily available this year, the unit has gone on the auction block, according to the sources. A Schneider spokesman in Paris declined to comment.

The subsidiary makes sensors for the automotive, aeronautics, transportation, energy and infrastructure industries. The business has about 4,700 employees worldwide and posted 2011 sales of $660 million, according to the company's website.

While buyout firms appear to be the more likely buyers, the unit is the type of business that could also be of interest to industry rivals such as TE Connectivity Ltd or Amphenol Corp, one source said.

Schneider, the world's biggest maker of low- and mid-voltage electrical equipment such as transformers and circuit breakers, is looking to shift its business away from the supply of products used in construction, which have become commoditized.

In February, it announced a strategic plan for the next three years to drive growth from its service business, which provides infrastructure and IT support in addition to equipment and accounts for more than a third of Schneider's total business.

As part of the plan, Schneider is targeting cost cuts of 900 million euros to 1.1 billion euros by 2014 from acquisition synergies as well as streamlined supply chains and purchasing. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; additional reporting by Christian Plumb in Paris editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)