Aug 5 Aircraft parts maker TransDigm Group Inc is to buy interior design products maker Schneller Holdings Inc for $288.5 million in cash to expand its product base.

TransDigm, which will buy Schneller from an affiliate of private equity firm Graham Partners, expects the deal to close by Sept. 30.

Schneller manufactures highly engineered laminates, thermoplastics, and non-textile flooring for use on side walls, lavatories, galleys and cabin floors in commercial vehicles and aircraft.

Kent, Ohio-based Schneller expects calendar 2011 revenue to be about $84 million, the company said.

Shares of Cleveland-based TransDigm closed at $81.85 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.