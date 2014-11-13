BRIEF-Bank of Kaohsiung completes new share issuance for T$1.8 bln
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion
Nov 13 SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :
* 9-month net profit of 0.54 million euros (previous year net loss 0.29 million euros)
* 9-month trading income 3.0 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month net commission income amounted to 1.6 million euros (previous year: 2.1 million euros)
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in amount up to 350 million euros ($377.34 million)
* Publity acquires 'Marktkarree' shopping center in Langenfeld