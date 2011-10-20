(Follows alerts)

Oct 20 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit above market estimates, helped by higher shipments at its metals recycling business, and the company said it expects 2012 to benefit from growth in developing countries.

"Despite recent forecasts of lower global GDP growth, the growth rates of the developing economies, which are our primary end markets, still reflect levels which can sustain strong steel production," Chief Executive Tamara Lundgren said in a statement.

June-August net income attributable rose to $36.7 million, or $1.32 a share, from $17.4 million, or 63 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 69 percent to $1 billion.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn $1.22 a share, on revenue of $983 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Schnitzer Steel closed at $39.53 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)