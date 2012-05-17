May 17 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
said margins have compressed in the current quarter on higher
costs for raw materials and freights.
The company sees sales volumes in its steel manufacturing
business falling slightly, compared with the second quarter.
Prices and utilization are expected to be in line with the
quarter.
Ferrous sales volumes are expected to be in line with the
second quarter figure of 1.4 million tons, the company, which
manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, said
in a statement.
Schnitzer Steel expects a rise of 5 percent to 10 percent in
non-ferrous selling prices and a 10 percent to 15 percent fall
in non-ferrous volumes.
The company's shares, which have lost 46 percent of their
value over the past year, closed at $32.34 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)