May 17 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc said margins have compressed in the current quarter on higher costs for raw materials and freights.

The company sees sales volumes in its steel manufacturing business falling slightly, compared with the second quarter. Prices and utilization are expected to be in line with the quarter.

Ferrous sales volumes are expected to be in line with the second quarter figure of 1.4 million tons, the company, which manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, said in a statement.

Schnitzer Steel expects a rise of 5 percent to 10 percent in non-ferrous selling prices and a 10 percent to 15 percent fall in non-ferrous volumes.

The company's shares, which have lost 46 percent of their value over the past year, closed at $32.34 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.