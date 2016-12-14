FRANKFURT Dec 14 Dutch packaging maker
Schoeller Allibert is exploring a sale as its owners seek an
exit after reshaping the company, adding to a string of deals in
the sector, three people close to the matter said.
Majority owner JP Morgan as well as co-investor
Schoeller, a German family, have asked Citi to find a
buyer for the maker of plastic boxes, which may be valued at
about 400-500 million euros ($426-$532 million), the people
said.
JP Morgan and OEP declined to comment, while Citi and the
Schoeller family were not available for comment.
($1 = 0.9399 euros)
