VIENNA Aug 23 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG boosted first-half earnings per share by 58 percent to 2.31 euros and said the oilfield service industry remained unaffected by the global economic slowdown.

"We expect that the business environment will remain positive in the second half of 2012," Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)