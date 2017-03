VIENNA, March 10 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment said on Monday it would hold its 2013 dividend steady at 1.50 euros per share after profits fell as customers used up inventory.

The company, which had already reported 2013 sales of 457 million euros ($633 million), a 10 percent fall, said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 26 percent to 90 million euros in the year.

