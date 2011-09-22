(Follows alerts)
* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.81 vs est. loss $1.04
* Q1 rev $318 mln vs est. $302.2 mln
* Affirms full-year 2012 outlook
Sept 22 Children's books publisher Scholastic
Corp posted a narrower-than-expected loss, helped by
higher sales of educational products and services to schools.
For the June-August quarter, publisher of the Harry Potter
series, posted a net loss of $27.1 million or 87 cents a share,
compared with, $35.2 million or 98 cents a share, a year ago.
Net loss from continuing operations was at 81 cents a share.
Revenue increased 9.5 percent to $318 million.
Classroom and supplemental material publishing segment
revenue increased 25 percent to $45.7 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected loss of $1.04 per
share on revenue view $302.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company backed its full-year 2012 outlook.
Shares of the New-York based company closed at $25.91 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)